IT is a double celebration for the Bodmin Inner Wheel Club in 2024, marking its 70th year alongside 100 years of service for the Inner Wheel which was first established back in 1924.
Margarette Golding, a Manchester Rotarian's wife, started the Inner Wheel movement and it has gone on to be one of the largest international women's voluntary organisations. One-hundred years later, the group has more than 120,000 members in 102 countries.
Carolyn Rossiter, chair of Bodmin Inner Wheel, said: “Bodmin Inner Wheel is not quite 100 years old, but it celebrates 70 years which we are marking with our annual birthday Lunch where other Inner Wheel groups within Cornwall are invited to join us!”
The Bodmin branch “endeavours to make a difference in the Community” taking on various activities including gardening maintenance around the town, contributing with cream teas in St Petroc’s Church during the summer months, assisting with various local friendship groups, supporting Bodmin College students, helping Women’s Refuge, assisting the Food Bank as well as Christmas Food bags for local families.
On the international scene, support has been given to Shelterbox; Moldova; Ukraine Earthquake Appeals and Mary’s Meals, to name but a few.
“Inner Wheel is not all about fundraising. It’s about friendship and fun with lots of laughter whenever we meet, and support for one another in times of need is always apparent” commented Terri Young, Member. “Throughout the year, Inner Wheel members hold coffee mornings raising money for charities locally and internationally, and we always endeavour to respond to people in crisis both home and abroad by working together.”
The first meeting of Inner Wheel Bodmin was held on April 27, 1954, at the Royal Hotel in Bodmin. Fifteen members attended and were served with afternoon tea.
One of the members who has been in Inner Wheel for well over thirty years, Ann Whiting, commented: "People would wait in Fore Street to watch the ladies of the Inner Wheel going into the Royal Hotel in all their finery, hats, gloves and probably a fur coat or two. How times have changed!”
Mrs Margarette Golding founded the Inner Wheel in 1924 and became the first 'Chairman' along with an elected Secretary/Treasurer. 27 Ladies were at that first Meeting and membership grew steadily with Inner Wheel Clubs being formed all over the country.
Mr Golding was a Lady of courage, business acumen foresights and generosity combined with her understanding and faith in women and so created this movement where friendship and the desire to 'Serve' resulted in the Motto being as 'Friendship and Service’.
Diane Jewell added: “The work of Inner Wheel groups across the world showcase the spirit of community service, commemorating 100 years and our sustained commitment to our community and legacy.”