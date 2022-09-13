Don’t take risks with wasps
Householders in Cornwall are being urged to consider calling in pest professionals if wasps have moved into their home or garden.
National trade body, British Pest Control Association (BPCA), is advising people to think twice before attempting to tackle a nuisance wasp nest themselves.
Many DIY ‘remedies’ for wasp nests are dangerous and can result in multiple stings which in some cases may lead to anaphylaxis – an allergic reaction that can be fatal.
Natalie Bungay, Technical Manager at BPCA said: “At their summer peak, wasp nests can be home to up to 5,000 wasps.
“Towards the end of the season, female worker wasps become redundant. They will leave the nest and start to feast on things like overripe fruit.
“The fermented sugars can cause some wasps to become inebriated, and therefore more aggressive and more likely to sting if they come into conflict with people.
“Wasps that feel threatened can also emit a pheromone which acts as a distress call to other wasps and may trigger a defensive stinging frenzy.”
This time of year is typically considered the height of ‘sting season’ and the BPCA has an online guide with video, to help people understand what to do if wasps are becoming a problem in their home or garden: bpca.org.uk/wasps
And many people may be returning home from summer holidays to discover wasps have been thriving on their property in their absence.
But not all wasps’ nests require treatment. Wasps are accidental pollinators and pest controllers, feeding on small flies and aphids.
They will abandon the nest in autumn, so if they are in a little-used area, it may be best to leave them in peace.
However, wasp nests have been found in a wide variety of places, including loft spaces, under eaves, in toilet cisterns, up trees and even in brass instruments.
These nests should be dealt with by a pest management professional.
Natalie added: “We always advise seeking help from a properly trained and qualified professional pest controller such as a BPCA member, when dealing with nuisance wasp nests.
“Not only do they have access to specialist products that are not available to the public, they are also trained and equipped to deal with added hazards such as working at height.
“Much of the advice found online simply doesn’t work, while some DIY methods are actually dangerous.
“Never attempt to deal with a wasps’ nest if you think you might be allergic to stings, and if it needs to be removed, call a pest professional, such as a BPCA member, for help.”
A BPCA member company will have the technical knowledge and experience to apply products in an efficient manner while minimising risk to the environment and non-target species.
BPCA members: carry the correct insurances; are trained and qualified technicians; are assessed to the British Standard in pest management EN 16636; and follow BPCA’s Codes of Best Practice.
To find a BPCA member visit: bpca.org.uk/find.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account.