Michelle added: “We do not normally reach out for help unless it is needed but at the moment we have been looking for equine horse mats to support our elderly equine residents but we are also looking to do up our farm area of the park this year before looking at different ways to re-opening the other part of our woods which is currently closed to the public. Our late founder John Palmer took four years to build the board walks by hand and the family would like to do the same in memory of him.”