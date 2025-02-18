SUEZ recycling and recovery UK has donated £1436 to Roche Community Primary School in an initiative to help students foster a love for music.
This contribution will enable the school to purchase much-needed musical instruments for its primary year’s music program.
Recognising the importance of arts education in developing well-rounded students, SUEZ are helping able to provide young learners with the tools they need to explore their musical talents.
The donation will help the school acquire Ocarina’s, a flute like, wind instrument, and accompanying music books, ensuring that every student has the opportunity to participate in music lessons.
Arron Dudley, operations technician at SUEZ: “Investing in our local schools is a commitment we take seriously. We’re excited to support the school in its mission to inspire the next generation of musicians.”
In recent years, the SUEZ has supported various initiatives aimed at improving local education, environmental sustainability, and community well-being.
“We are incredibly grateful for SUEZ’s generous support,” said Mrs Welch, Year two teacher at Roche Primary School.
“This donation will make a significant impact on our music program and provide our students with opportunities they wouldn’t have had otherwise. Music has the power to transform lives, and we are thrilled to see our students flourish with access to these instruments.”