“Within six minutes, head launcher Brian and tractor driver Eric were launching the charity’s D Class inshore lifeboat Ollie Naismith II. However, as the incident was on the Pennyland walkway, immediately opposite the station, our crew Tom, Victoria and Will were on scene within the minute, where they found a bulldog called ‘Roxy’ in the water being assisted by her owner Liam, who had waded in to rescue his pet.