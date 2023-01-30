In its submission, the local council explains that it feels it should be putting people before dogs, that the ratio of dogs to children on beaches has been ‘imbalanced’ and that there is a risk from the presence of dog faeces on beaches. It states that there “are lots of wonderful opportunities for exercising dogs both in the country and on other beaches (such as Whitsand Bay)” and that it is “not necessary to permit dogs on three small beaches that are popular with people”.