A dog has been seized and a man in his 20's arrested as Devon and Cornwall Police continue to probe an alleged aggravated robbery in Bodmin.
The incident, on Tuesday, October 24, saw officers from Devon and Cornwall Police attend reports of an 'aggravated burglary' at an address on St Piran's Close in the town, with a man in his 40's arrested on nearby Kinsman Estate amid scenes of armed police attending the address.
In an update concerning the case, a spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police confirmed details of the incident, which saw a second man, in his 20s arrested and a dog seized after being 'dangerously out of control'.
At the time of the incident, the spokesperson said: "Police were called just before 9.30am on October 24, following reports of an incident at an address in Bodmin.
"A man, believed to be in possession of a knife, had entered the property in St Pirans Close and made threats to the occupants, demanding mobile phones.
"The suspect left the scene. Firearms and local officers attended. A knife was recovered near to the address.
"Enquiries led officers to a property in the Kinsman Estate area of the town. A containment was placed on the address; a man left the property of his own accord a short time later.
"A man in his 40s was arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary and remains in police custody."
However, in their latest update, police have confirmed they have since arrested a second man and seized a dog believed to have been dangerously out of control with the man initially arrested currently in custody at Camborne Police Station.
A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police said: "During the incident the man in his 40s sustained a dog bite injury which required hospital treatment. He has now been transferred to custody at Camborne police station.
"A man in 20s from Bodmin has been arrested on suspicion of assault GBH with intent and being in charge of a dog dangerously out of control. He has been released under investigation until 25 January 2024 pending further enquiries.
"The dog has been seized by police while enquiries continue."