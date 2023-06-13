A two-week anti-speeding operation in a Cornish village has left 14 motorists facing the wrath of Devon and Cornwall Police.
Officers from Devon and Cornwall Police's road policing team have been undertaking speed detection exercises in Dobwalls.
It comes in response to concerns from residents that had been raised with officers about driving in the village.
As a result of the exercises over a two week period, 14 drivers were dealt with over two periods within the 30mph limit section of the village.
A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police said: "In the last couple of weeks members of our Roads Policing Team have been carrying out speed detection exercises in Dobwalls in response to a number of concerns that have been raised. A total of 14 drivers have been dealt with over two periods within the 30 mph limit.
"Drivers please be aware of the local speed restrictions and ensure you keep within the marked limit."