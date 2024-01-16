STAFF and students have been celebrating at Dobwalls Primary School after its most recent Ofsted inspection found it to be ‘good’.
Kathryn Pipe, headteacher at the school, said: “I am thrilled and extremely proud to announce that following our recent Ofsted Inspection, we have moved from ‘Requires Improvement’ to an Ofsted ‘Good’ rated school.
“In summary we are particularly pleased that Inspectors noted we are, ‘friendly and welcoming’ and children are ‘happy and enjoy attending school’.”
During their inspection, it was found that the school has “high expectations for what all pupils can achieve”.
Kathryn continued: “From their numerous conversations with our pupils over the two days they repeatedly saw that, ‘pupils have positive attitudes to their learning’, which particularly included reading at every age being ‘a priority for the school’.
“I would like to take this opportunity to thank you all as parents and carers for the ongoing support you give both myself and all the staff at Dobwalls. We are fortunate to work with such amazing children and parents.
“I would also like to thank all our excellent staff and more broadly, all our colleagues in SMART Multi Academy Trust who continue to support all aspects of our work.”