The owners of a Dobwalls pub and restaurant are celebrating after turning around its hygiene rating since taking over the venue.
The Highwayman was taken over by the former owners of the Looe-based venue The Jolly Sailor earlier this year.
During their tenure at The Jolly Sailor, the pair’s venue had won awards, namely: being nominated for breakfast of the year awards in 2019, placing within the last 16, being the only Cornish entry. As well as winning best newcomer and best community hub in 2019 and best turnaround pub in 2020.
Upon taking over, the hygiene rating for the venue was two out of five – meaning that it was unsatisfactory and requiring improvements.
However, thanks to tireless work from all involved in the venue, alongside the Environmental Health department, the pub, transformed into a community hub once again has announced that it has been awarded the full five out of five award.
It comes just two weeks after the other venue operated by the owners, The Jolly Sailor, retained the five star rating.
A spokesperson for the venue shared the news with their local community, saying: “Since first taking over The Jolly Sailor in June 2018, we have always maintained high standards of cleanliness and hygiene in our establishments.
“The same ethos is carried over our new pub, The Highwayman. Since taking over, we have had to overcome many struggles to turn The Highwayman into a community hub once again. One of these tasks was to bring back food.
“When we took over, the food hygiene rating was two stars. This was unacceptable to us, so we worked tirelessly with the EHO, and our staff, to bring it back to a standard we would be proud of.
“Two weeks ago, The Jolly Sailor maintained its five Star Hygiene rating; today, The Highwayman moved from that two-star rating hanging over our heads to a shining five star rating in only seven months!
“Absolutely well done to every one of our staff who helped to gain this rating, and to all of you who put your faith in us.”
Visitors to the venue congratulated the owners and their staff on their success, expressing their delight at the announcement.
Bry Devine said: “So nice to see it brought back to life after the mess of a sports bar previous owners tried to turn it into. It was a true family pub rain or shine, and its beauty has been restored!! Hallelujah!!”
Agreeing, Tishy Millard said: “Absolutely well deserved. Great staff, great food and hard work ensures a high rating. I’d highly recommend anyone to eat here.”
Julie-Anne Bryson added: “What amazing food and great atmosphere. Welcome back to our village pub”