This week, Dobwalls Primary School took part in National Science Day, exploring the theme of making connections and how technology has changed the world.
Kickstarting the day, an exciting assembly led by Mrs Thomas explored the world of scientists and the range of technology in the world, from farms and watches to petrol pumps.
For the morning, Year 6 welcomed an excellent design engineer from Babcock, which was a wonderful experience for the children enabling to think about their future careers and how their learning at school prepares them for possible careers.
There was a wide range of learning across the school including: Early Years exploring all the different ways we communicate and made their own telephones, Year 1 made strong structures, Year 2 created finger prints and explored their purposes in technology, Year 3 learnt about and made robotic hands, Year 4 made clothes from plastic, Year 5 created bridges solving a problem and Year 6 constructed boats based on a challenge.
Such scientific learning and so many questions asked whilst the children worked scientifically. Scientists were explored. What a splendid scientific day!