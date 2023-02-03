In South East Cornwall, Councillor Jane Pascoe said she wanted to make sure that everyone, including those who don’t have access to the internet, had the chance to receive all the information so as to make an informed choice. “It has now been confirmed that there will be a public event in Liskeard. This is an opportunity for local residents to come along and ask all your burning questions and receive answers,” she said. “I am aware that many of our more senior residents do not go online. I feel it is essential that they are afforded the same opportunities to understand what they are being asked to consider for the future of their county.”