Transport for Cornwall has announced that disruption may be expected to a bus route linking North Cornwall and South East Cornwall.
The 12:50 Go Cornwall Bus route 12 from Callington to Bude will not be running due to a broken down bus.
A spokesperson for Transport for Cornwall apologised for the disruption caused to the cancellation.
They said: "We are sorry to inform you that GCB (Go Cornwall Bus) route 12 from Callington to Bude at 12:50 will not be running due to a breakdown.
"We apologise for any inconvenience caused."