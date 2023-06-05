Nearly 400 people visited Newhouse Farm in Tywardreath over the May Bank Holiday weekend to discover more about life in the village in Tudor times.
Tudor re-enactment group Commotion Times portrayed life as it would have been, making butter, cheese and a range of authentic 16th century dishes whilst the Tudor archers demonstrated their skills with the mighty longbow.
Visitors were able to try their hand at spinning or weaving and learn about the carefully crafted clothes men and women wore 450 years ago. Medicinal and culinary herbs were a popular topic and many people enjoyed a foraging walk with professional herbalist Carol Thorogood.
The event included Morris dancing by Tywardreath Morris and Cat’s Eyes, Tudor music by Merv and Alison Davey, Cornish harpist Jo Tagney, singing with Kescana, a display of hawks and owls from the Bird Lady of Fowey, and a musical finale from Ryp an Mor.
The Tudor Life event was arranged by In Search of Tywardreath, a local history group whose aim is to discover, highlight and document the rich history and archaeology of this area. Newhouse Farm is the site of the original Tywardreath Priory and was opened to visitors for the weekend with the support of the owners, Deborah and Peter Hazeldean.
ISOT Chair, Helen Barden said: “We wanted to stage a community event that was accessible to people and visitors from all over Cornwall. We were so pleased that so many took part, discovered more about our heritage and enjoyed the activities. We couldn’t have achieved this without the generous support of FEAST and the Cornwall Council Community Chest fund.
“Thank you also for the donations, contributions and support from Bodmin Nursery, St Blazey Co-op, Tesco, James Kittow, Craig from Par Green Card Store, and Martin Crowle of Fowey Lions.”
ISOT are delighted that the money raised from the event will enable a substantial donation to Macmillan Cancer Care and Little Harbour Hospice, with all left-over food donated to STAK.