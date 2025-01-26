Meanwhile, back in the Tamar Valley, Go Cornwall Bus says the cost of an individual ticket on routes that cross the Tamar is in line with fares for journeys taken within Cornwall, and in line with the government cap of £3. In response to claims from some local people that they were being charged £3 for a single journey of just a couple of stops, Go Cornwall Bus said: “Bus operators have to comply to the Department for Transport rules of the £3 cap grant, meaning they cannot use it as a flat fare system. We have lower fares for shorter trips.”