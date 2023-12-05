THE people of Cornwall, the Isles of Scillies and two parishes in Devon are being invited to help the Diocese of Truro seek a new diocesan bishop following the departure of the Rt Rev Philip Mounstephen, Bishop of Truro.
The diocese has started the appointment process with the launch of a survey today as part of wide consultation about what best describes the diocese and what particular qualities are sought in the new bishop.
The feedback received from parishes and the wider community will help inform a Statement of Needs created by a committee formed to oversee the process, chaired by The Very Rev Simon Robinson, Dean designate of Truro. Called 'The Vacancy in See Committee' it is made up of diocesan members, mostly elected from parishes and deaneries. The full list can be found at trurodiocese.org.uk/about-us/vacancy-in-see/vacancy-in-see-committee-members
This committee will work with the Crown Nominations Commission that is made up of local and national members who will consider the long and short-listing and interviewing of candidates before making a recommendation to the Prime Minister and King for approval.
Fr Simon Robinson urged everyone to take part in the survey and asked: “Please do pray for this whole process, for all those tasked with discerning who will be the next Bishop of Truro.”