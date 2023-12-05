The feedback received from parishes and the wider community will help inform a Statement of Needs created by a committee formed to oversee the process, chaired by The Very Rev Simon Robinson, Dean designate of Truro. Called 'The Vacancy in See Committee' it is made up of diocesan members, mostly elected from parishes and deaneries. The full list can be found at trurodiocese.org.uk/about-us/vacancy-in-see/vacancy-in-see-committee-members