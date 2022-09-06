Did you miss it? Take a look at what our reporters got up to over show season!
By Scarlett Hills-Brooks | Reporter |
[email protected]
Wednesday 7th September 2022 1:59 am
Share
Subscribe newsletter
Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.
Did you miss it?
Our reporters were busy this summer as they attended all of the local agricultural shows - take a look at some of our videos and relive the best bits!
Our reporters, Zoe and Scarlett, headed over to Launceston agricultural show back in August - they had the opportunity to spend the day speaking to all the exhibitors, traders and show goers who attended the 131st event at Kennards House.
Our Content Editor Zoë was at the heart of the action at Camelford show - see what she got up to!
And our reporter James was lucky as Holsworthy show returned to sunshine and blue skies this year, drawing crowds from far and wide!
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |