Diamond wedding
Subscribe newsletter
By Audrey Miller
Saltash couple John and Pat Nancarrow who first met when John, who was a builder, was working on a roof on a building near a bus stop where Pat caught a bus, have celebrated their diamond wedding on Thursday 28th July 2022 at their home in Saltash.
They were married at St Stephen-by-Saltash Parish Church by the Reverend S A R Guest and lived first at St Dominic while John was working for the National Trust for 15 years, then moved back to Saltash, when he worked on his own.
John was born at Carkeel, Saltash and attended Botus Fleming School and on leaving trained as a builder and continued in that trade all his working life. He has been a member of Saltash wood turners for many years and is still a member continuing making various items.
Pat was born in Saltash and attended Saltash Girls’s school, North Road. On leaving at 15 she worked in the laboratory of Daws’ Cremeries at Saltash until her marriage.
Later she worked at Langman’s Bakery at Callington, then at Gingsters for 25 years. Although she is now 81 she does three mornings a week domestic work. John is now 82 and both Pat and John are keen gardeners, Pat growing flowers and John, the vegetables.
The couple have two children, daughter Catherine , married to Darren Broadbent, and Son , Stephen married to Helen, and two grandsons, Jack and Ashley .
When their daughter and her husband lived in New Zealand for a few years, John and Pat visited then on two occasions.
John and Pat enjoyed a lunch out at a local restaurant for their 60 years celebration and later a party for family and friends at home.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |