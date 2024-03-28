THE two biggest strategic reservoirs for the South West have successfully refilled, exceeding 90 per cent storage capacity.
Roadford Reservoir and Colliford Reservoir have both had more than £125-million in funding to increase resources in Devon and Cornwall by 30 and 45 per cent respectively.
Thanks to ongoing works South West Water has helped boost Roadford and Colliford to 100 and 96 per cent storages respectively, compared to 63 and 55 per cent this time last year.
David Harris, South West Water’s Drought and Resilience Director, said: “In 2022 we saw climate change unfold before our eyes as Devon and Cornwall experienced one of the hottest and driest years on record.
“Since then we’ve invested record amounts to deliver our drought plan, and that plan is working. While there’s no doubt that the wettest February on record has helped reservoir levels, our interventions and the hard work of our customers to reduce their water usage has combined to recharge our biggest reservoirs ahead of the spring and summer months.”
South West Water’s ‘Water Resources Management Plan’ is looking 25 years ahead to make sure there is secure, sufficient and safe supply of water for everyone.