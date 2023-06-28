The report concluded that: " In conclusion we as a panel find that the AA have proved their case on the balance of probabilities. We have taken into account that the officer himself at the time was going through a relationship breakup and no doubt felt lonely. We have no evidence to suggest that his actions were cynical, but it was with a view to personal gain namely emotional and sexual encounters with Miss A. An encounter that Miss A was anticipating, and it seems wanted at the time. The difference between them at the time was he was a policeman who had been charged with the investigation of serious sexual and emotional violence who was at the time of the DASH assessment a high-risk vulnerable victim with poor diagnosed mental health. The officer was told she was “not great” regarding her health his reply showed an understanding of what she had been through based on information or insight that he had acquired during the course of the investigation. The officer chose to continue. He knew that a line had been crossed if he was unsure, he could have looked and asked. The panel are satisfied that he knew at the time what he was doing was wrong. We reject the interpretation he places on it. The alternative is also true if he did not, he ought to have known. The information was in his grasp."