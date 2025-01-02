NEW research has revealed Devon and Cornwall Police recorded the lowest rate of burglaries during November and December 2022/23.
The study by personal injury expert, claims.co.uk, analysed data recorded by each UK police force during the 12-month period.
Findings showed Devon and Cornwall Police had a figure of 27.3 burglaries per 100,000 people served, some 59 per cent below the UK average of 66.2 burglaries per 100,000 people served.
The police force recorded a similar number of burglaries between November and December both years, with 492 in 2022 and 496 in 2023.
South Yorkshire Police have the highest rate of burglaries at 141.2. The police force recorded a total of 1,788 burglaries between November and December in 2023.