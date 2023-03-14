“Part of this commitment has been to ensure more safer spaces across Devon and Cornwall particularly at night. These are places where any member of the public can go if they are feeling vulnerable or concerned about predatory behaviour. We are also taking part in a national initiative where members of the public can use an online tool to report locations where they may not feel safe. This information is considered alongside any evidence base and used to inform the community safety activities of police and partner agencies such as local authorities. This might include improved streetlighting, increased vigilance by community Watch groups or additional scrutiny from neighbourhood policing teams.”