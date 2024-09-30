DEVON and Cornwall’s Police is asking residents for their thoughts about the counties’ policing.
Have you ever wanted to have your say on policing measures in the Southwest? Devon and Cornwall Police’ police and crime commissioner, Alison Hernandez has launched a consultation to find out the general public’s views on local policing.
Following the launch of the consultation, commissioner Alison Hernandez said: “This is your chance to influence my third Police and Crime Plan, a strategy which sets out the strategic direction for Devon & Cornwall Police and the services I commission.
“Since I came to office in 2016 much has been achieved. I have worked with others to establish partnerships to tackle dangerous driving and violence and set budgets which have allowed record police officer numbers to be recruited and police enquiry desks to be reopened in 13 communities.
“My work is influenced by your views – and my draft 2025-29 Police and Crime Plan is designed to tackle the issues that matter most to you – antisocial behaviour, drug and alcohol misuse, violence and theft in your town and city centres, in your countryside and rural areas, on your roads and in your homes and neighbourhoods.”
The survey can be found at: https://dcpcc.commonplace.is/en-GB/proposals/police-and-crime-plan-2024-29-public-survey/step1