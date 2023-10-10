Police in Bodmin are reassuring local communities that they continue to work hard to keep them safe.
Operation Loki is ongoing across Bodmin town centre, Wadebridge and surrounding parishes and involves high visibility foot patrols by local neighbourhood police teams.
The operation is supported by specialist force resources and additional expertise from the Crime Prevention team. Plain clothed officers will be operating in the area and police volunteers will be on hand to engage with the public. Police Community Support Officers are also taking part in Operation Loki.
Inspector Adam Stonehill is the local Sector Inspector for Bodmin and Wadebridge and wants the local communities to have confidence in his officers and staff.
Inspector Stonehill said: “Operation Loki is a period of intensification this autumn across Bodmin, Wadebridge and other surrounding areas. We know that high visibility foot patrols and ‘traditional’ policing is popular with the public and we aim to increase engagement with our communities.
“We are working with key partners in the area and have the support of the local councils to make this initiative work. We aim to see a rise in public confidence levels and would like feedback from the local communities. If you see our officers out and about in your area please come and say hello and pass on any concerns or comments you made have.”
Operation Loki will continue in October and throughout the autumn to tackle anti-social behaviour and other offences. Some arrests have already been made in relation to recent reported crimes including assaults and officers want to try and reduce the fear of crime that some residents may have.
A regular rural crime surgery takes place at the community shop in Blisland, a few miles from Bodmin. The local police team can also be seen at the newly launched surgeries in the local supermarkets across the policing area. Please follow the local police social media pages for details. Officers are keen to engage with the public and encourage them to raise any concerns they may have.
For more information about your local police team please visit the force website at www.devon-cornwall.police.uk or follow the updates on the Bodmin Police Facebook page.