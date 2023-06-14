Devon and Cornwall Police have launched an appeal for a man they would like to speak to in relation to allegations of assault and racial abuse.
The incident happened at around 3 am on Sunday, February 26 at a location on Castle Canyke Road, Bodmin.
A male sustained facial injury as a result of the incident with a second reporting that they were racially abused.
Police investigating the incident would like to identify the man pictured as they believe he may be able to assist with their enquiries.
A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police said: "Police investigating reports of an assault and racial abuse have released a picture of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the incidents.
"It happened at around 3am on Sunday 26 February in Castle Canyke Road, Bodmin.
"One man sustained facial injuries and a second man reported being racially abused.
"Police investigating the incident would like to identify the man pictured as they believe he may be able to assist with their enquiries.
"Call police with information on 101, or via our website here, quoting reference number 50230046195."