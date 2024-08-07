POLICE officers from Devon and Cornwall are all set to help event organisers ensure the smooth running of the newly expanded Boardmasters Music Festival this weekend.
The event, which has an expanded capacity this year of 58,000 including staff, will see officers at the site with the aim of minimising crime and maximising the experience for all those going along.
Superintendent Russell Dawe, from Devon and Cornwall Police, said: “We have been preparing for the expected visitors coming to Newquay for the now expanded Boardmasters festival in partnership with the event organisers, mindful that the event is taking place during the peak summer season in Cornwall.
“As is usual for this event, members of the public will see extra patrols in Newquay throughout the festival period and those attending will also see a visible presence at the site.
“We will be deploying resources in and around the road network, town and event, including roads policing, firearms, uniformed and plain clothed officers and the front counter at Newquay Police Station will be open from Wednesday to Sunday, 8am-6pm, all of which is part of our plans to keep visitors and residents safe.
“With the festival taking place during one of the busiest periods in Cornwall’s calendar, and in collaboration with the festival organisers, Devon & Cornwall Police acknowledge that safeguarding underpins all elements of Boardmasters and on that basis, we ask you to take care of your friends and family at the festival and keep hydrated – we want everyone to enjoy this event in a safe environment.”
Police have some crime prevention advice for those attending:
- See it, Say It, Stop It - If you have seen something that doesn’t feel right or makes you feel uncomfortable report it to us - contact the nearest steward, security staff, police officer or go to one of the festival’s welfare tents which are located in the main arena and campsites, and open 24 hours a day.
- Never leave your drink unattended, even soft drinks and if you think your drink has been spiked, please go to the nearest medical tent or speak to a member of festival staff.
- Don’t leave anything valuable in your tent – there are a number of thefts every year. Check your car daily and leave your glove compartment empty and open.
- Try and keep your phone, cash and cards on you, even at night. Boardmasters is a cashless festival, with bars, food trucks and traders only accepting card payments, so there is no need to bring a large quantity of cash to the festival.
- If you are a victim of crime, contact on-site festival stewards, security or police immediately.
- Take the ‘anti’ away from anti-social. Please drink responsibly and put your safety and that of others first. Be considerate of others around you. Shouting, swearing and loud music may cause fear and distress to others. If you need help and advice but aren’t sure who to speak to please find security, stewards or police on-site or in and around Newquay.
- Remember, sex without consent is rape. No ifs, no buts, no excuses. There is no consent if agreement has been forced or coerced and not given freely, or if a person is impaired through drink, drugs or is not conscious. If you need help and advice visit: dc.police.uk/consent
- If it is not an emergency and you need to contact the police to report a crime or incident, you can do so by visiting dc.police.uk to and Report Crime Online. Alternatively, call 101 – our non-emergency number. In an emergency, always dial 999.