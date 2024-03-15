DEVON and Cornwall Police has been ranked fifth in the country for the lowest rate of fraud.
The analysis, carried out by QR Code Generator QRFY, looked at data from Action Fraud and the Office for National Statistics to uncover which police forces have recorded the most incidents of individual fraud per 100,000 people served, over the past 13 months.
Devon and Cornwall received 432 cases.
The most common categories of fraud reported in Devon and Cornwall were online shopping and auction, other advance fee fraud and hacking including social media and email.
Bedfordshire Police had the highest rate with 688 cases of individual fraud per 100,000 people served.