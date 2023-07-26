In a statement, the Office for the Police and Crime Commissioner said: "Pursuant to section 38(2) of the Police Reform and Social Responsibility Act 2011, Alison Hernandez, the Police and Crime Commissioner for Devon and Cornwall, has suspended the Chief Constable of Devon and Cornwall Police, Will Kerr OBE KPM, following allegations of misconduct. The Commissioner has referred the matter to the Independent Office for Police Conduct, which has confirmed it will commence an investigation."