NEW research has revealed that Devon and Cornwall are the areas where homes are least at risk of being broken into over the festive period.
A new study by personal injury experts, claims.co.uk, analysed data from Data.Police.UK to find the number of burglaries recorded by each UK police force between November and December in 2022 and 2023.
According to the findings, Devon and Cornwall Police have the lowest rate of burglaries during the festive period per 100,000 people served during the festive period at 27.3, which is 59 per cent below the UK average of 66.2 burglaries per 100,000 people served.
The police force recorded a similar number of burglaries between November and December both years, with 492 in 2022 and 496 in 2023.
The region’s score is a huge 113.9 points away from South Yorkshire, which sits at the top of the list.
Commenting on the findings, a spokesperson for claims.co.uk said: “It’s interesting to see how many burglaries UK police forces deal with per 100,000 people served and how these figures change depending on the area.
“Interestingly, while South Yorkshire and West Yorkshire both rank in the top five for police forces with the highest rates, the risk of a break-in is considerably lower in North Yorkshire – which ranks in the bottom 10.
“This could be attributed to North Yorkshire containing a lot more rural areas, which typically experience less crime compared to the urban areas found in cities such as Sheffield and Leeds in the south and west of the region.