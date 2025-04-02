NEW figures have revealed the areas in Devon and Cornwall worst for home burglaries.
Devon and Cornwall Police has recorded more than 2,500 home burglaries in the last year alone, with the figure now the highest it has been in three years, a new investigation has revealed.
The number of residential break-ins in the region has increased year on year, and is up by 42 per cent from 2022.
New data obtained by Legal Expert has found that 6,583 home burglaries have been recorded by Devon and Cornwall Police in the last three years - that’s an average of six a day.
What’s more, just 128 (5 per cent) residential burglary cases last year, 2024, resulted in a person being charged or summonsed.
While there will be cases that may still be under investigation, Legal Expert’s CICA (Criminal Injury Compensation Authority) specialist, Ellie Lamey says it is “shockingly low.”
“Being the victim of a burglary can be extremely invasive and traumatic not to mention those instances of aggravated burglary where weapons are involved,” she said. “Moreover the shockingly low charge rate gives victims the impression that there is no support or justice following what can be in some cases, a life-altering event.”
Devon and Cornwall Police also revealed the region’s home burglary hotspots in 2024.
South Devon was revealed as the most targeted area for home invasions with 553 offences recorded last year, accounting for 22 per cent of the overall figure.
A total of 510 residential break-ins were logged in Plymouth and a further 493 in Exeter, East and Mid Devon.
East Cornwall had 340 burglaries while West Cornwall had 317 and North and West Devon had 297.
In 2024, there were 177,687 home burglaries reported across England and Wales. That’s an average of 487 burglaries a day.