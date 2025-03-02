Neighbours describe a litany of problems during the construction of the Southshore scheme, including claims that “materials have not been secured and have fallen dangerously into gardens below” and that “waste has been buried on site”. With the project still not finished, residents are concerned about a huge spoil heap left on the hillside, a road extending beyond the approved planning boundary, and a service road built at a higher level than planned, impinging on the privacy of households below, and in some cases, they say, even blocking access to the rear of neighbouring properties.