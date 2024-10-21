FURTHER details have been revealed of a huge housing development near Callywith College in Bodmin. Devonshire Homes is seeking advice from Cornwall Council’s planning department before it submits a hybrid application for a mixed residential and commercial scheme alongside a care home.
The developer is planning to build 678 homes, with a mix of housing types and tenures, on 47 hectares of land on the north eastern side of Bodmin, immediately to the west of the Callywith Gate junction and Callywith College at Brims House, Penbugle Lane.
The Callywith Urban Village proposal would include affordable housing, an 80-bed care home and commercial units designed to support local employment and community services.
A pre-planning application states: “The majority of the site is undeveloped, consisting mostly of agricultural land with some areas of semi-natural vegetation. There are several mature trees and hedgerows that provide natural boundaries within the site. The site encompasses the existing businesses at Cornish Lime and Brims Park which would be retained as part of the proposals.
“To the south, the site lies adjacent to existing residential areas of Bodmin, including established neighbourhoods and local amenities. The proximity to Bodmin College, located to the south west, and various local services and employment makes the site well-suited for sustainable residential development.
“The surrounding road infrastructure, particularly the proximity to the A30 also provides convenient access to the larger urban centres and local employment hubs in the wider areas, particular Truro and Plymouth, and to the coast for recreational opportunities.”
The scheme was considered by a Design Review Panel on September 16 and “the majority of the feedback regarding the green space provision, commercial allocation, road layout and densities was positive”.
Some matters regarding highways and pedestrian / cycle links were discussed for future consideration. As the site falls within the River Camel special area of conservation catchment the development will need to demonstrate nutrient neutrality for the new residential uses including the care home.
More details on the pre-application planning enquiry, which will see Cornwall Council respond to the proposals with feedback prior to a full application, visit the Cornwall Council planning portal referencing PA24/01109/PREAPP.