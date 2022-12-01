“Before finalising and submitting the planning application, the Steering group would like to share details of the site plan, the WSF design, which is underpinned by the views of Looe’s youth skating community and produced by Maverick, and the results of the expert noise consultants report with Looe residents. It is the Steering groups opportunity to share with you the work that has been going on over the last 18 months to bring the reality of a WSF in Looe one step closer.