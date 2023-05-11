The coastal desalination plants are one element of a wide-ranging raft of measures that South West Water plans in order to sustain reliable water supply for residents of the region into the future. Both the supply and demand side of the issue present challenges, says the company: spikes in extreme heat have led the company to assess the impacts of climate change and adapt its planning, while an increase in consumption due to tourism, and more people in the region working from home, is also forecast. Looking ahead to the coming 25 years, SWW says: “We have a major role to ensure that we can maintain a sustainable and resilient water supply, that is affordable; is shaped by our customers and stakeholders’ views; and which delivers a positive benefit to society and the environment.