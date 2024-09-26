WORK to transform a derelict former gymnasium into a multi-function community space has begun in Bodmin.
Phase two of the refurbishment of the SHED in Bodmin, formerly known as the Walker Lines Gymnasium but locally known as the boxing club, started last month.
The project secured a grant of £117,152 from Cornwall Council’s Community Levelling Up Programme which is delivered through the government’s Shared Prosperity Fund.
The new space, which will be known as the Box Room, will have its own access from outside and toilets, as well access to the bar at the site.
The Walker Lines Gymnasium Trust owns and manages the building on behalf of the community.
Trustee Allan Foad said: “We are going to give Bodmin the ‘village hall’ it never had.
“The Box Room will be suitable for just about all indoor activities from fitness workouts to dance classes, to music rehearsals for bands and choirs, to health and welfare gatherings.”
Balu Madhvani, chairman of the trust, said: “We expect to be open for hire to clubs and other organisations from the start of 2025. All will be welcome provided they respect our ethos which is to look after the building and respect others.
“These are exciting times at the SHED which is busier than ever following the refurbishment in 2022, and the trust would like to thank the UK government and Cornwall Council in particular for its support and showing confidence in what the trust is aiming to achieve.”
The maxim of the trust is that no one should be prevented from pursuing their chosen activity because of the cost of hiring facilities.
Cllr Louis Gardner, Cornwall Council’s portfolio holder for the economy, said: “We’re reaching the phase where more and more of our Good Growth projects are underway and coming to life. Right across the dutchy our towns and villages are being transformed and new spaces, like the SHED in Bodmin, are being created for communities to come together.”