Patients were informed of the changes at a public meeting held in Lostwithiel on Monday, September 25 with letters being sent to all patients and full details available on the practice website. The pilot contract comes into effect on Monday. It will be reviewed on an ongoing basis throughout a minimum of two years to assess performance such as improvements in access for the identified groups. The practice are also introducing a local contact list of patients in the PL22 postcode who meet their NHS criteria, so that they can contacted when space becomes available.