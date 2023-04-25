They intended to replace the property with one of multiple floors, namely: “The proposed dwelling will accommodate four floor levels. A basement level will be created to the rear of the area excavated for the car parking turning area. The basement will be subterranean on three sides with the eastern elevation having a partial elevation 4 to the car parking area. The basement will contain a wet room and plant/store room and staircase to the floor above. The basement elevation will be masked by the use of a dry stone/planted trellis façade and addition of external raised planters. The flat roof of the basement level will form the patio/garden area upon which the ground floor of the building will rest.”