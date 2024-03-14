THE Saltash Service Delivery Team have had another busy week getting the green spaces in and around the town in tip-top shape ahead of the sunny, warmer months.
It was reported that the team have undertaken various work around the town including strimming and tiding the Churchtown cemetery, litter picking in the cemetery, cutting overgrown walkways and steps and tidying play parks and green spaces in Pillmere.
A spokesperson from the town council said: “The team also spotted a buzzard at the cemetery watching them work!”
The Service Delivery Team said they work hard over the year to make their town look its best.