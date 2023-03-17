There are delays of up to 30 minutes on the Tamar Bridge after a card payment fault led to customers not being able to pay their tolls.
Tamar Crossings has issued a statement informing motorists that they are currently experiencing difficulties with card payments at toll booths and for tag customers.
A spokesperson for Tamar Crossings said that they had identified a fault within the network of their internet service provider and they're trying to fix it as a matter of urgency.
The spokesperson said: "Customers may be aware that we have been experiencing difficulties with card payments at toll booths and for tag customers. We have identified that the issue relates to a fault within our internet service provider’s network. We are working with the provider to re-establish connections as a matter of urgency. We apologise for the inconvenience and the related delay at toll booths.”
National Highways has reported there are currently two miles of congestion on the A38 Southbound on approach to the Tamar Crossing due to issues with card payments at the bridge.
In an update, they said: "There are delays of over 30 minutes and approximately 2 miles of congestion on the A38 southbound on approach to the Tamar Bridge due to issues with card payments at the bridge. Please allow extra time if travelling in the area this afternoon."