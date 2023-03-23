Degree-level courses will be coming to the heart of Bodmin in September thanks to an innovative new partnership.
Courses in Digital Media are set to be delivered from the Shire House Suite on the town’s Mount Folly.
The initiative is the work of a partnership between Bodmin Town Council, owners of the building, which was previously home to their offices, and Bodmin College which is providing the courses which are accredited by Falmouth University.
Bodmin College Higher Education offers four degree-level courses, ranging from foundation degrees in Digital Media (FdA) and Business Management (FdSc) to full Batchelor of Art honours degrees in Digital Media (BA Hons) and Creative and Professional Writing (BA Hons).
Some of the delivery of these courses are set to move to the new Shire House campus in September 2023.
Cllr Phil Cooper, the Mayor of Bodmin hailed the partnership, saying: “This partnership is a culmination of a lot of work and will help address the current shortfall in the provision and provide fantastic opportunities for our community and the wider area.
“I would like to thank everyone involved in this process but especially Mark Talbot from Bodmin College and Pete Martin our Town Clerk.”
Mark Talbot, Higher Education Lead at Bodmin College added: “We are thrilled to be partnering with Bodmin Town Council and Falmouth University to bring our unique brand of creative and innovative education to this historic town.
“Our new University centre will offer students in Bodmin and the surrounding areas the chance to study and gain valuable skills that will help them thrive in their careers.
“Whether you’re looking to develop your business skills, hone your creative writing abilities, or dive into the world of digital media, our students will have the opportunity to work on real-world projects and gain hands-on experience.
“We are delighted to be working in partnership with Bodmin Town Council and Falmouth University to bring exciting new degree courses in Creative and Professional Writing and Business Management alongside our very successful Digital Media Degree, to Shire House in the heart of Bodmin.
“Shire House, a beautiful and historic building, will provide the perfect setting for these new degree programs.
“The building’s rich history and stunning architecture will serve as inspiration for students, while also providing a unique and professional learning environment. Students will have access to the latest technology and resources.
“Not only will this new partnership provide educational opportunities for local students, but it will also bring economic benefits to the town centre, creating jobs and boosting the local economy.
“We are excited to be a part of Bodmin’s bright future and look forward to welcoming our first cohort of students to the new University centre.
“Our degree programmes are taught by experienced professionals in their respective fields, and students will have the opportunity to learn from industry leaders through guest lectures and workshops within a supportive community of fellow students.
"Our new University centre in Shire House is set to open in September 2023, and applications are currently open.
“We are excited to offer these new degree programmes and look forward to welcoming students to the Shire House in Bodmin. For more information, please visit our website www.bodmincollegehe.co.uk or contact us directly.”