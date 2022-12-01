“What’s chill for the festive period”
Friday, December 2
Beakerz Lipp, The Ship Inn, Looe
Soma Soma, Bar Silo, Golant
Naffko 54, The Bullers, Looe
Rootzmill, Copley Arms, Hessenford
Saturday, December 3
Mo Slim Stompers, The Bullers, Looe
Booster, Social Club, Callington
Richard James, Copley Arms, Hessenford
Whiskey Falls, Social Club, Saltash
Sunday, December 4
True Collison, The Bullers, Looe
Jolly Roger, Copley Arms, Hessenford
Friday, December 5
The Pause, The Ship Inn, Looe
Smokey King Shufflers, The Bullers, Looe
Will Keating & John Dowling, Copley Arms, Hessenford
Saturday, December 10
Horse with no Name, The Bullers, Looe
Fully Amped, Social Club, Callington
Vince lee & The Big Combo, Copley Arms, Hessenford
Rusty Shackle , The Social, Liskeard
Danny Jones, Social Club, Saltash
Sunday, December 11
Barracoodas, The Bullers, Looe
Louise Parker, Copley Arms, Hessenford
Friday, December 16
Waine Downing, The Ship Inn, Looe
Lionhat Collective, Bar Silo, Golant
Duskies, The Bullers, Looe
Saturday, December 17
George Michael, Social Club, Saltash (tribute act, ticketed)
China Groove, Social Club, Callington
Sunday, December 18
The Jazz Cannons, BarSilo, Golant
Naughty Beys, The Bullers, Looe
Hard Donebys, Copley Arms, Hessenford
Friday, December 23
Beats & Burgers, Bar Silo, Golant (DJ Cat La Chappelle)
Division, The Ship Inn, Looe
Cyderfex, The Bullers, Looe
Dew Barf, Copley Arms, Hessenford
Saturday, December 24
Dew Barf, The Bullers, Looe
Dec Bern, Copley Arms, Hessenford
Monday, December 26
Rinseout (DJ Phantasy & Eksman), The Social, Liskeard
Zalick, Social Club, Saltash
Wednesday, December 28
The Morzim, The Bullers, Looe
Thursday, December 29
The Guise, The Bullers, Looe
Friday, December 30
Blu Soule (fancy dress), The Bullers, Looe
Saturday, December 31
King Dinosaur, Bar Silo, Golant
Bailey’s & Ice , Social Club, Saltash
Vince Lee & The Big Combo , Copley Arms, Hessenford
Abba Reunion (Tribute), The Social, Liskeard
Sunday, January 1
Duskies, The Bullers, Looe
In addition:
The Tipsy Cow at Lanreath host an open mic afternoon between 3pm and 6pm on the first Sunday of every month.
The Wheelers in Torpoint have live bands most Saturdays from 9.30pm.
