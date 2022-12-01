“What’s chill for the festive period”

Friday, December 2

Beakerz Lipp, The Ship Inn, Looe

Soma Soma, Bar Silo, Golant

Naffko 54, The Bullers, Looe

Rootzmill, Copley Arms, Hessenford

Saturday, December 3

Mo Slim Stompers, The Bullers, Looe

Booster, Social Club, Callington

Richard James, Copley Arms, Hessenford

Whiskey Falls, Social Club, Saltash

Sunday, December 4

True Collison, The Bullers, Looe

Jolly Roger, Copley Arms, Hessenford

Friday, December 5

The Pause, The Ship Inn, Looe

Smokey King Shufflers, The Bullers, Looe

Will Keating & John Dowling, Copley Arms, Hessenford

Saturday, December 10

Horse with no Name, The Bullers, Looe

Fully Amped, Social Club, Callington

Vince lee & The Big Combo, Copley Arms, Hessenford

Rusty Shackle , The Social, Liskeard

Danny Jones, Social Club, Saltash

Sunday, December 11

Barracoodas, The Bullers, Looe

Louise Parker, Copley Arms, Hessenford

Friday, December 16

Waine Downing, The Ship Inn, Looe

Lionhat Collective, Bar Silo, Golant

Duskies, The Bullers, Looe

Saturday, December 17

George Michael, Social Club, Saltash (tribute act, ticketed)

China Groove, Social Club, Callington

Sunday, December 18

The Jazz Cannons, BarSilo, Golant

Naughty Beys, The Bullers, Looe

Hard Donebys, Copley Arms, Hessenford

Friday, December 23

Beats & Burgers, Bar Silo, Golant (DJ Cat La Chappelle)

Division, The Ship Inn, Looe

Cyderfex, The Bullers, Looe

Dew Barf, Copley Arms, Hessenford

Saturday, December 24

Dew Barf, The Bullers, Looe

Dec Bern, Copley Arms, Hessenford

Monday, December 26

Rinseout (DJ Phantasy & Eksman), The Social, Liskeard

Zalick, Social Club, Saltash

Wednesday, December 28

The Morzim, The Bullers, Looe

Thursday, December 29

The Guise, The Bullers, Looe

Friday, December 30

Blu Soule (fancy dress), The Bullers, Looe

Saturday, December 31

King Dinosaur, Bar Silo, Golant

Bailey’s & Ice , Social Club, Saltash

Vince Lee & The Big Combo , Copley Arms, Hessenford

Abba Reunion (Tribute), The Social, Liskeard

Sunday, January 1

Duskies, The Bullers, Looe

In addition:

The Tipsy Cow at Lanreath host an open mic afternoon between 3pm and 6pm on the first Sunday of every month.

The Wheelers in Torpoint have live bands most Saturdays from 9.30pm.

To compliment the music, our Arts & Culture pick of this month is the Sterts Theatre production of “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat” running from November 26 until December 10 (see article above).

For more music and information search ‘Phluid Records’.