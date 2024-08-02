A LISKEARD resident has expressed their shock after finding a mass of dead baby chicks in one of the town’s parks.
While walking with her young child, a mother from Liskeard discovered a pile of dead chicks which appear to have been “dumped” along the Castle Park path near some bins.
Residents have pointed out that the pile looks ‘frozen’, indicating they may have been intended to be used as exotic pet food.
Cornwall Council and the Environment Agency have been contacted for comment.
The pile was found dumped near some public bins (Submitted)