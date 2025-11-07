A YOUNG ice-skating star has performed a dazzling routine on the ice rink at the Eden Project, near St Austell.
The scintillating skating by Aisling Lessiter was captured in a dramatic short video which also contains elements of humour.
The 15-year-old said: “It was amazing to skate at Eden. I’ve trained and performed on a lot of rinks, but this one feels really special.
“This was one of the most memorable and exciting projects I have been part of. I hope it inspires people to take part in skating – it’s such an enjoyable way to stay active and challenge yourself.”
Aisling, currently among the best young British competitive ice-skaters, started skating when she was eight years old and she has her sights set on the 2030 Winter Olympics
In addition to her head coach Shelly Clarke – supported by Steve Vincent and Grant Howie – other coaches that Aisling has trained with include nine-time Belgian champion and Olympian Kevin van der Perren, Canadian Olympic choreographer Joey Russell, two-time Olympic silver medallist and world champion Brian Orser, and international choreographer Benoit Richaud.
Aisling’s successes include taking gold at the British Ice Skating Young Stars and recent wins at national competitions in Guildford and Sheffield.
She will be taking part in a series of competitions between January and June next year with the aim of qualifying for the British Championships in November.
Eden Project general manager Simon Townsend said: “It was wonderful to invite a rising star like Aisling to be one of the first to skate on our rink this season. Her dedication is inspiring, and we can’t wait to see what her future holds. Our ice rink is a place where people can come together, have fun and try something new – all as part of an enriching day out.”
The ice rink will be open throughout the winter season.
