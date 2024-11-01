A DAY of studying the rich Cornish maritime history was timetabled for Year 8 students recently at Looe Community Academy.
Through a series of workshops organised by art teacher Miss Welch, the students explored not just Looe’s history as a seaside community with its fishing and smuggling heritage, but took a look at events in history, which shaped the county’s maritime history.
The day was also used to develop students’ pride in the county, which is closely linked to the school’s focus on ‘A Place of Belonging’.
History teacher Mr Kevern gave a presentation about how Cornwall and its economy, community and future is shaped by the county’s maritime history while external practitioners gave up their time to come into the school and work with the students.
Andrew Johnson, a Cornish language expert ran a workshop teaching basic Cornish greetings such as ‘I am proud to be from Cornwall - Gothus ov vy dhe vos Kernewek!’
The students had two music workshops with Gary Hooper, Tristan Netherton and Chris Netherton from The Stuns’ls Shanty Group, and Gideon Barrett and Chris Legg from Barrett’s Privateers, with Kevin Brinn from The Stowes. They explored the history and importance of sea shanties to sustain moral and as a way of storytelling and keeping history alive.
The students learnt ‘Drunken Sailor’, ‘A Sailor Ain’t a Sailor’, Sloop John B’ and ‘South Australia’ with actions and drumming. Year 8 student River commented: “I really enjoyed the whole day, but my favourite bit was working with Kev, Gids and Leggy, learning ‘A Sailor Ain’t A Sailor’.
“I enjoyed learning the movements as they were funny, and I got to sing with students I wouldn’t normally do this with.”
Sharon Ashton, music teacher, added: “The students really appreciated how music can be so energetic and were captivated by the harmonies.”
An art workshop with Miss Welch focused on sailing iconography and its use in tattoos showing how sailors used symbolism to express and recognise their achievements.
The students designed their own tattoos using iconic images such as The Swallows, which showed when a sailor had travelled more than 5,000 nautical miles.
Head of Year 8 Mr Saberton said: “It was a wonderful day for all the students, I really enjoyed the opportunity to sing with them.”
Miss Welch is hoping the day will become a regular event in the school calendar. She said: “Thanks to everyone who came in and worked with the students, helping to make it such an informative and enjoyable day.
“Without the kindness and generosity of spirit shown by professionals in the Cornish community, this day could not have happened.
“Who best to teach how our Cornish Maritime History is alive and so important, but the experts who are living it every day?”