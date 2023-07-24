“That’s the formal side of things and that’s all fine and good,” he says. “But it’s not grappling with the issues of the community, which is what I saw Jesus had done. The greatest satisfaction I’ve had in this role has been that direct community involvement – keeping a finger on the pulse of the local community and seeing where there are gaps that the church can fill – whether that’s leadership roles for myself or other local Christians, or just helping out and getting to know people who are isolated and vulnerable.”