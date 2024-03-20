Glenn Caplin-Grey, service director for economy and skills, replied: “A few years ago the college did get into a difficult financial situation which was reflected in Ofsted scores and things like that. The team that have been put in place have done a really good job in turning that around over the past two to three years, so standards have improved in terms of Ofsted ratings. The financial position has also improved, which was kickstarted by an intervention by the Department for Education and government.