Santa and his friends from the Bodmin Lions will be bringing Christmas cheer to the residents of Bodmin this December.
From December 1 to December 20, the annual Santa tour of the town will take in a majority of residents, with a range of static and moving sleighs meaning that children across Bodmin can have their chance to tell Santa if they've been naughty or nice.
It is believed that Mr Claus told the Lions after appearing at the Bodmin Christmas light switch on that he had set out his route, with the Lions saying: "While Santa was with us last Friday evening for the Christmas Lights switch on he let us know the routes for December and the times and places that he’d be able to visit. He starts this Friday.
"Please spread the word that Santa WILL be out and about again this year in Bodmin with The Lions Club Of Bodmin."
The full routes for Santa's tour of Bodmin can be seen below, with the tours starting at 6pm unless otherwise specified.
The spokesperson for the Bodmin Lions added: "In the event of bad weather or unforeseen circumstances please note that we may have to change/swap the routes or cancel if necessary. We will endeavour to give as much notice as possible."
Route 1 December 1
1. Kew Klavji
2. Roseland Road/Gardens
3. Springwell View
4. Bramley Park
Route 2 5.30pm start December 4
1. Victoria Park
2. Omaha Road
3. Celia Heights
4. Roman Drive
5. Athelstan Park
6. Homefield Park
Route 3 December 5
1. Margaret Crescent
2. Elizabeth Close
3. Statham Road
4. An Gof Gardens
5. Flamank Park
Route 4 5.30pm start December 6
1. Boundary Road Estates STATIC
2. Sprey Road
3. Chestnut Grove
4. Beech Drive
5. Cherry Tree close
Route 5 December 7
1. Paull Road
2. Vivien Road
3. Queens Crescent
4. Kay Crescent
5. Broomfield Drive
6. St Marys Road
Route 6 5.30pm start December 8
1. Green Lane STATIC
2. Kestell Park
3. College Green
4. Tretoil View
5. Halgavor View
Route 7 December 11
1. Monument Way
2. Northey Road
3. Beacon Road
4. Bosvenna View
5. Lucas Close
Route 8 5.30pm start 12th December
1. Tanners Road/Carnwater STATIC
2. Canyke Fields
3. Gilbert Road
4. Radnor Close
5. Abbotts Close
Route 9 December 13
1. Bodiniel View
2. Alexandra Road
3. Sherwood Drive
4. Berrycoombe Vale
5. Tredanek Close
6. Tanwood View
Route 10 5.30pm start December 14
1. Kinsman Estate
2. Treningle View
3. Jago Close
4. Foster Drive
5. Bawden Road
6. Browning Drive
7. Whitestone Drive
Route 11 December 15
1. Cadwin/Oakfield STATIC
2. Wingfield
3. Penquite Drive
4. Love Lane
5. Boxwell Park
6. Barons Meadow
Route 12 5.30pm start December 18
1. Hillside Park STATIC
2. Scarletts Well
3. Diamond Court
4. Wallace Road
Route 13 December 19
1. Bugle Way
2. Battalion Close STATIC
3. Pinehurst Close
4. Grass Valley
5. Crabtree Lane
6. Lanhydrock View
Route 14 December 20
1. Burden Close
2. Trelawney Road
3. St Marys Crescent
4. Corporation Road
5. Park Drive
6. Donovan Way
7. Foulston Drive
8. Foxglove Road