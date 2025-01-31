THE date for the annual town meeting of Bodmin residents has been confirmed.
Bodmin Town Council has confirmed that the meeting, where residents can ask any questions or raise issues related to the town will take place on Thursday, March 6 at 6pm, in the Shire House Suite adjacent to Priory Park.
The meeting takes place once a year and differs from usual meetings in that residents effectively set the agenda.
A spokesperson for Bodmin Town Council said: “The Annual Town Meeting is an opportunity for people to ask questions and raise any issues.
“Please submit questions prior to the meeting, by email to [email protected] to allow us to look into your query.
“The deadline for all submissions is 4pm on Friday, February 21 2025.”