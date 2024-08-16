IT was bullseye for three friends who decided to run not one but two darts marathons to raise money for Maker church tower.
The two darts marathons totalling 24 hours raised £800 for the restoration appeal which has reached £84,000 of the £135,000 needed for the project.
John Cook, Scott Town, and John Darby, ardent and regular darts players joined forces to hold the two 12-hour darts marathons to boost the funds for the appeal which will see the pinnacles, parapets and roof of the church on the Rame Peninsula restored to its former glory.
The two marathon events at the British Legion Comrades Club in Torpoint and the Devon and Cornwall Inn, Millbrook started around midday until the early hours on two consecutive Saturdays in July.
One of the three players, John Cook said: “Maker Church has touched the lives in a positive and myriad of ways of many across the whole of the Rame Peninsula and beyond.
“It matters to a lot of local people so it just felt right to hold events in more than one location to get the word about and to resurrect happy memories in as many places as possible.
“Right now, the tower of Maker Church is in need of some serious repairs to ensure it continues to have a positive effect on people for many years to come.
“All the above contributed to why we chose to fundraise for the Maker church tower restoration appeal.
“There are so many people to thank that helped us along the way, from organising, playing and supporting; all played a part with a very special mention to Jack Bottrill for adjudicating at both events.”
Alongside raffle ticket sales, donations and personal sponsorship, the friends ran a sweepstake on how many 100s could be scored in the 12-hour period. Anita Chambers, member of the restoration committee won the first sweepstake with her guess of 310 donating her winnings back to the appeal for the next sweepstake.
Anita is also a member of the church’s bell-ringing team who very often have to play in less than favourable conditions with water running down the walls of the tower in the winter due to the tower’s current poor condition.
She said: “We’re a really strong bell-ringing team now after managing to recruit six more members over the last months so in that sense we’re one of the lucky towers.
“We’re been fundraising now for two years and are hoping to get all the funding in place for next year. We’ve got quotes for scaffolding etc all ready to go.”
The next step in fundraising for this cherished local church is a teddy zipline for intrepid bears which takes place over the August bank holiday weekend.