A Cornwall-based dairy farm is expanding its footprint by 40% as part of ambitious growth plans, thanks to support from Lloyds Bank.
The farm has secured a funding package from Lloyds Bank to expand its pastureland from 75 acres to 105 acres.
Higher Skewes Farm is growing its owned acreage to secure its future to support the expansion, the business approached Lloyds Bank, securing a £230,000 funding package.
On average, the business produces 700,000 litres of milk per year from its 100 Irish Friesian cows, selling directly to the UK’s largest producer of dairy products, Arla.
Growing consumer demand for premium locally-sourced dairy products has allowed Higher Skewes Farms to invest in its future milking capacity.
The foraging land acquired by Higher Skewes Farm will also ensure the herd is fed sustainably through a mixed grazing system that allows fertiliser usage to be minimised.
Founded two years ago by Heydon Dark, who was named Young Dairy Farmer of the Year at the recently held British Dairying Cream Awards, the farm is situated on the Lizard peninsular near the town of Helston.
Heydon (pictured below) said: “Investing in the growth of the farm is a hugely important part of my strategic plans.
“Despite the immediate challenges facing the sector, I need to be thinking long-term and introducing changes now to ensure a successful future.
“The support from Lloyds Bank has been fantastic.
“They understand how the business works and the competitive sector we operate in.
“Thanks to this guidance, I’ve been able to take the next step towards growing my business and finding ways to secure more income.”
Jeremy Weekes, agricultural relationship manager at Lloyds Bank, said: “Higher Skewes Farm is a perfect example of a small business that embodies the values of British Farming.
“Despite being relatively new, it’s brilliant to see the effort that Heydon is making to futureproof the business in what can be a challenging sector, as well as the skills being applied to do so more sustainably.
“We will remain by the side of businesses as we help them to capitalise on future growth opportunities.”